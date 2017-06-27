Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226574
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- June 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Jeffrey S. Tooma
4260 West 58th StreetCleveland OH 44144
Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017
Applicant
Patricia J. Lesh
32246 Dakota RunAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Hubbard and Hubbard, Attorneys
5330 Meadow Lane Court
Sheffield Village OH 44035-1469
Fiduciary
Patricia J. Lesh
32246 Dakota RunAvon Lake OH 44012
Fiduciary's Attorney
Hubbard and Hubbard, Attorneys
5330 Meadow Lane Court
Sheffield Village OH 44035-1469
Text2017 EST 226574—Estate of Jeffrey S. Tooma. Application to administer estate filed. N. E. Hubbard, atty.
