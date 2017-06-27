Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226574
Bond
1
Date Died
June 4, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Jeffrey S. Tooma
4260 West 58th Street
Cleveland OH 44144

Date Died :Sunday, June 4, 2017

Applicant

Patricia J. Lesh
32246 Dakota Run
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Eugene Hubbard
Hubbard and Hubbard, Attorneys
5330 Meadow Lane Court
Sheffield Village OH 44035-1469

Fiduciary

Patricia J. Lesh
32246 Dakota Run
Avon Lake OH 44012
Fiduciary's Attorney
Neal Eugene Hubbard
Hubbard and Hubbard, Attorneys
5330 Meadow Lane Court
Sheffield Village OH 44035-1469

Text

2017 EST 226574—Estate of Jeffrey S. Tooma. Application to administer estate filed. N. E. Hubbard, atty.
