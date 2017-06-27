Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226576
Date Died
June 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Zelma L. Petrie
1114 Hamilton Avenue
Fort Wayne IN 46806
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Virgia Lee Hunt
6693 Tupelo Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Fiduciary

Zelma L. Petrie
1114 Hamilton Avenue
Fort Wayne IN 46806
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226576—Estate of Virgia Lee Hunt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
