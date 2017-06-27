Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226576
- Date Died
- June 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Zelma L. Petrie
1114 Hamilton AvenueFort Wayne IN 46806
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Virgia Lee Hunt
6693 Tupelo DriveBedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Fiduciary
Zelma L. Petrie
1114 Hamilton AvenueFort Wayne IN 46806
Fiduciary's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226576—Estate of Virgia Lee Hunt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
