Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226581
Date Died
March 26, 2014
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Kevin Williams
714 Tidal Flats St.
Henderson NV 89002
Applicant's Attorney
Zachary Francis Zele
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094

Decedent

Margaret Williams
28652 Estates Court
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Text

2017 EST 226581—Estate of Margaret Williams. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
