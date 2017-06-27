Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226581
- Date Died
- March 26, 2014
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Kevin Williams
714 Tidal Flats St.Henderson NV 89002
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., LPA
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Decedent
Margaret Williams
28652 Estates CourtSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Wednesday, March 26, 2014
Text2017 EST 226581—Estate of Margaret Williams. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Z. F. Zele, atty.
