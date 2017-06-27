Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226582
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Robin Emery
21045 South Bend Circle, Apartment 4
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 ADV 226582—Adult Protective Services vs Robin Emery. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
