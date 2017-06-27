Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, June 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226582
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Robin Emery
21045 South Bend Circle, Apartment 4Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 ADV 226582—Adult Protective Services vs Robin Emery. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
