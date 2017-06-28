Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226592
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Lee E. Gillain
6710 Collins Rd., Apt. 1502
Jacksonville FL 32244

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 226592—Estate of Lee E. Gillain. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 