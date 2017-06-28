Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226592
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Lee E. Gillain
6710 Collins Rd., Apt. 1502Jacksonville FL 32244
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226592—Estate of Lee E. Gillain. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
About your information and the public record.