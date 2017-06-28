Date Filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226593 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died March 5, 2015 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 226593—Estate of John P. Keyes. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.