Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226593
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 5, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

John P. Keyes
1204 W. 9th Street
Port Arthur TX 77640

Date Died :Thursday, March 5, 2015

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 226593—Estate of John P. Keyes. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
