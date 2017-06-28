Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226594
Date Died
February 18, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Jerry E. Pennington
2013 Lewis Drive
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017

Applicant

Arlene Pennington
245 S. Lake Street
S. Amherst OH 44001
Applicant's Attorney
Alan William Anderson
Alan W. Anderson
238 Church Street
Amherst OH 44001-2202

Text

2017 EST 226594—Estate of Jerry E. Pennington Jr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. W. Anderson, atty.
