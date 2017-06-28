Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226594
- Date Died
- February 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Jerry E. Pennington
2013 Lewis DriveLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017
Applicant
Arlene Pennington
245 S. Lake StreetS. Amherst OH 44001
Applicant's Attorney
Alan W. Anderson
238 Church Street
Amherst OH 44001-2202
Text2017 EST 226594—Estate of Jerry E. Pennington Jr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. W. Anderson, atty.
