Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226595
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Frederick L. Smith
P. O. Box 1295Mobile AL 36633
Date Died :Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226595—Estate of Frederick L. Smith. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
