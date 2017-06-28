Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226595
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 12, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Frederick L. Smith
P. O. Box 1295
Mobile AL 36633

Date Died :Tuesday, January 12, 2016

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 226595—Estate of Frederick L. Smith. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. W. E. Bartel, atty.
