Date Filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226596 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died March 11, 2017 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 226596—Estate of Norman M. Keating. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.