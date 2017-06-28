Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226596
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 11, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Norman M. Keating
6280 Central Ave.
Saint Petersburg FL 33707

Text

2017 EST 226596—Estate of Norman M. Keating. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
