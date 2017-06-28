Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226596
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- March 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Norman M. Keating
6280 Central Ave.Saint Petersburg FL 33707
Date Died :Saturday, March 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 226596—Estate of Norman M. Keating. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. C. Peebles, atty.
About your information and the public record.