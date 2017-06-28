Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226597
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $160,000.00
- Date Died
- May 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Rodis F. Sietins
5340 Cortland Reserve DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Applicant
Rhonda Caldwell
5340 Cortland Reserve DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Hohmann, Boukis & Curtis Co., L.P.A.
614 W. Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44113-1306
Text2017 EST 226597—Estate of Rodis F. Sietins. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $160,000.00. K. Boukis, atty.
