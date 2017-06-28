Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226597
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$160,000.00
Date Died
May 9, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Rodis F. Sietins
5340 Cortland Reserve Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Applicant

Rhonda Caldwell
5340 Cortland Reserve Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Boukis
Hohmann, Boukis & Curtis Co., L.P.A.
614 W. Superior Ave
Cleveland OH 44113-1306

Text

2017 EST 226597—Estate of Rodis F. Sietins. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $160,000.00. K. Boukis, atty.
