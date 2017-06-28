Date Filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226597 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $160,000.00 Date Died May 9, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226597—Estate of Rodis F. Sietins. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $160,000.00. K. Boukis, atty.