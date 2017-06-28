Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226598
Filing Code
CON

Defendant

Edward Szabrak
104 Glenhaven Court
Vine Grove KY 40175

Defendant

John Szabrak
c/o Warm Blessings, 609 E. Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown KY 42701

Defendant

Unborn Devisees And Legatees Of William G. Szabrak

Defendant

Susan Zetzer
1012 W. Madison Street
Sandusky OH 44870

Defendant

Lawrence Szabrak
1385 Royal Oak Trail
Mansfield OH 44906

Defendant

Terry Sacko
10212 Forestwood Lane
North Royalton OH 44133

Defendant

John Sacko
667 Continental Drive
Medina OH 44256

Plaintiff

Patricia M. Thomason
11488 Sheldon Road
Mantua OH 44255
Plaintiff's Attorney
Timothy Nicholas Toma
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Plaintiff

Harry Szabrak
299 East 330 Street
Willowick OH 44095
Plaintiff's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Defendant

Kathy Helman
7218 Robert Ulrich Avenue
Dayton OH 45415

Defendant

Unknown Executors, Administrators, Guardians, Custodians, Assign

Defendant

Unknown Heirs-At-Law, Next Of Kin, Devisees, And Legatees Of Wil

Defendant

Michael Mark Kammerer
10713 Escondido Canyon Road
Santa Clarita CA 91390

Text

2017 ADV 226598—Patricia M. Thomason vs Edward Szabrak, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. T. N. Toma, atty.
