Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226598
- Filing Code
- CON
Defendant
Edward Szabrak
104 Glenhaven CourtVine Grove KY 40175
Defendant
John Szabrak
c/o Warm Blessings, 609 E. Dixie AvenueElizabethtown KY 42701
Defendant
Unborn Devisees And Legatees Of William G. Szabrak
Defendant
Susan Zetzer
1012 W. Madison StreetSandusky OH 44870
Defendant
Lawrence Szabrak
1385 Royal Oak TrailMansfield OH 44906
Defendant
Terry Sacko
10212 Forestwood LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Defendant
John Sacko
667 Continental DriveMedina OH 44256
Plaintiff
Patricia M. Thomason
11488 Sheldon RoadMantua OH 44255
Plaintiff's Attorney
Toma & Associates, L.P.A., Inc.
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Plaintiff
Harry Szabrak
299 East 330 StreetWillowick OH 44095
Plaintiff's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Defendant
Kathy Helman
7218 Robert Ulrich AvenueDayton OH 45415
Defendant
Unknown Executors, Administrators, Guardians, Custodians, Assign
Defendant
Unknown Heirs-At-Law, Next Of Kin, Devisees, And Legatees Of Wil
Defendant
Michael Mark Kammerer
10713 Escondido Canyon RoadSanta Clarita CA 91390
Text2017 ADV 226598—Patricia M. Thomason vs Edward Szabrak, et al. Will/codicil contest filed. T. N. Toma, atty.
