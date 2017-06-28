Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226599
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Dale Lapp
Defendant
Donna Wood
1310 Laurel Woods Dr.Gastonia NC 28052
Defendant
Peggy E. Lapp
Parkside Villas, 7040 Hepburn RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Defendant
Darlene Jaudon
10232 East River RoadElyria OH 44035
Plaintiff
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709North Olmsted OH 44070
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Defendant
Deborah Pettitt
14244 N. 50th St.Scottsdale AZ 85254
Text2017 ADV 226599—Stephen W. Wolf vs Peggy E. Lapp. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. S. W. Wolf, atty.
