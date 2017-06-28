Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226602
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Clemente Amaro
4010 Galt Ocean Dr., #712Fort Lauderdale FL 33308
Date Died :Saturday, April 8, 2017
Text2017 EST 226602—Estate of Clemente Amaro. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. E. Bartel, atty.
