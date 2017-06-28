Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226602
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 8, 2017
Filing Code
AWDASB

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Clemente Amaro
4010 Galt Ocean Dr., #712
Fort Lauderdale FL 33308

Date Died :Saturday, April 8, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226602—Estate of Clemente Amaro. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. E. Bartel, atty.
