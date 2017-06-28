Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226603
Date Died
February 16, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 2, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Kimberly A. Foy
478 Playland Parkway
Chippewa Lake OH 44215
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Mark Preston
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Barbara Jean Carney
4495 West 134th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Thursday, February 16, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226603—Estate of Barbara Jean Carney. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. M. Preston, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 