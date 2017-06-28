Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226603
- Date Died
- February 16, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 2, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Kimberly A. Foy
478 Playland ParkwayChippewa Lake OH 44215
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Barbara Jean Carney
4495 West 134th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Thursday, February 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 226603—Estate of Barbara Jean Carney. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. M. Preston, atty.
About your information and the public record.