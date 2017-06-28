Date Filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226603 Date Died February 16, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 2, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 226603—Estate of Barbara Jean Carney. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. M. Preston, atty.