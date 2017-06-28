Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226604
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Bessie Louise Marsh
14516 Detroit Avenue, Of Bessie Louis Marsh,, Incompetent
Lakewood OH 44107

Plaintiff

Ronald L. Mclaughlin
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ronald Leonard McLaughlin
Ronald L. McLaughlin Co., L.P.A.
14516 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 ADV 226604—Ronald L. McLaughlin vs Bessie Louise Marsh. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. R. L. McLaughlin, atty.
