Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226606
- Date Died
- June 1, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 2, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Deirdra A. Rooney
20786 Albion Rd.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Irving S. Bergrin., LPA
27600 Chagrin Blvd., #340
Cleveland OH 44122
Decedent
Lynn Jane Rooney
4270 Valley Rd.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Thursday, June 1, 2017
Text2017 EST 226606—Estate of Lynn Jane Rooney. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. I. S. Bergrin, atty.
