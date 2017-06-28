Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226606
Date Died
June 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 2, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Deirdra A. Rooney
20786 Albion Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Irving Stanley Bergrin
Irving S. Bergrin., LPA
27600 Chagrin Blvd., #340
Cleveland OH 44122

Decedent

Lynn Jane Rooney
4270 Valley Rd.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Thursday, June 1, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226606—Estate of Lynn Jane Rooney. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. I. S. Bergrin, atty.
