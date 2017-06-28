Date Filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226607 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 25, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226607—Re: Eileen Mauser. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.