Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226607
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 25, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Algis Sirvaitis
880 East 185th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Ward
Eileen Mauser
860 East 237th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Text2017 GRD 226607—Re: Eileen Mauser. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.
