Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226607
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 25, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Algis Sirvaitis
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Egidijus Kazimieras Marcinkevicius
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Ward

Eileen Mauser
860 East 237th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 GRD 226607—Re: Eileen Mauser. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. K. Marcinkevicius, atty.
