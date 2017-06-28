Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226608
- Date Died
- March 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dale Szaniszlo
824 Chestnut Blvd.Willoughby OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797
Decedent
Dorothy Marie Szaniszlo
15053 RochelleMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 226608—Estate of Dorothy Marie Szaniszlo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
