Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226608
Date Died
March 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Dale Szaniszlo
824 Chestnut Blvd.
Willoughby OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Algis Sirvaitis
Algis Sirvaitis & Associates
880 East 185th Street
Cleveland OH 44119-2797

Decedent

Dorothy Marie Szaniszlo
15053 Rochelle
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226608—Estate of Dorothy Marie Szaniszlo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. Sirvaitis, atty.
