Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226613
- Date Died
- May 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Pauline Smolarchuk
15410 Hickox BoulevardMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
John Plavko
2801 East Royalton RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Friday, May 19, 2017
Fiduciary
Pauline Smolarchuk
15410 Hickox BoulevardMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 EST 226613—Estate of John Plavko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
