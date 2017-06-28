Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226613
Date Died
May 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Pauline Smolarchuk
15410 Hickox Boulevard
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

John Plavko
2801 East Royalton Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Friday, May 19, 2017

Fiduciary

Pauline Smolarchuk
15410 Hickox Boulevard
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 EST 226613—Estate of John Plavko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 