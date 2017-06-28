Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226616
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 27, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Yousef Jebrn
10209 Runnymede Ave.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant
Ibrahim Jebrn
10209 Runnymede Ave.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Next of Kin
Zahra Hamdan
102009 Runnymede Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Next of Kin
Tamara Jebrn
10209 Runnymede Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Text2017 GRD 226616—Re: Yousef Jebrn. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. D. Robenalt, atty.
