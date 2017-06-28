Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226616
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 27, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Yousef Jebrn
10209 Runnymede Ave.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Applicant

Ibrahim Jebrn
10209 Runnymede Ave.
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Durbin Robenalt
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Next of Kin

Zahra Hamdan
102009 Runnymede Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Next of Kin

Tamara Jebrn
10209 Runnymede Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Text

2017 GRD 226616—Re: Yousef Jebrn. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. D. Robenalt, atty.
