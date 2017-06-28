Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226618
- Date Died
- March 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Kathleen Gosnell
12215 Cooley Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Saturday, March 18, 2017
Applicant
Edward Makar
1328 West 10th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Clayton E. Brelo
55 Public Sq, #1717
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 226618—Estate of Kathleen Gosnell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. C. E. Brelo, atty.
