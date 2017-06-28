Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226618
Date Died
March 18, 2017
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Kathleen Gosnell
12215 Cooley Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Saturday, March 18, 2017

Applicant

Edward Makar
1328 West 10th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Clayton Edward Brelo
Law Offices of Clayton E. Brelo
55 Public Sq, #1717
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 226618—Estate of Kathleen Gosnell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. C. E. Brelo, atty.
