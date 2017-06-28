Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226619
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$125,000.00
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Applicant's Attorney
Decedent

Jack L. Clifford
3290 Bradley Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Thursday, April 13, 2017

Fiduciary

Larry A. Clifford
2132 Sw 43rd Ln
Cape Coral FL 33914
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 226619—Estate of Jack L. Clifford. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $125,000.00. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
