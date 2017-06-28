Date Filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226619 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $125,000.00 Date Died April 13, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226619—Estate of Jack L. Clifford. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $125,000.00. J. B. Leonardi, atty.