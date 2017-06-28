Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226619
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $125,000.00
- Date Died
- April 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Larry A. Clifford
2132 Sw 43rd LnCape Coral FL 33914
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Jack L. Clifford
3290 Bradley Rd.Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Thursday, April 13, 2017
Fiduciary
Larry A. Clifford
2132 Sw 43rd LnCape Coral FL 33914
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 226619—Estate of Jack L. Clifford. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $125,000.00. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
