Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226620
Date Died
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Richard Leland Hohenstein
3105 Devonshire Road, #109
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Sunday, May 7, 2017

Applicant

Jackie Tamburro
6754 Anthony Lane
Parma Heights OH 44130

Commissioner

Jackie Tamburro
6754 Anthony Lane
Parma Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 226620—Estate of Richard Leland Hohenstein. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
