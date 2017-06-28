Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226620
- Date Died
- May 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Richard Leland Hohenstein
3105 Devonshire Road, #109Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Sunday, May 7, 2017
Applicant
Jackie Tamburro
6754 Anthony LaneParma Heights OH 44130
Commissioner
Jackie Tamburro
6754 Anthony LaneParma Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 226620—Estate of Richard Leland Hohenstein. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
