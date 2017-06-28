Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226623
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- May 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Louis W. Barthalis
673 Lincoln Blvd.Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Thursday, May 18, 2017
Applicant
Christi L. Russo
603 Hampshire Blvd.Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226623—Estate of Louis W. Barthalis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. N. Harding, atty.
