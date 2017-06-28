Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226623
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 18, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Louis W. Barthalis
673 Lincoln Blvd.
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Thursday, May 18, 2017

Applicant

Christi L. Russo
603 Hampshire Blvd.
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226623—Estate of Louis W. Barthalis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. N. Harding, atty.
