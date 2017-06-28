Date Filed Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226623 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died May 18, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226623—Estate of Louis W. Barthalis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. N. Harding, atty.