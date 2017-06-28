Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226626
Date Died
March 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Carl A. Aukerman
29800 West Oakland Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017

Applicant

Konrad Aukerman
17423 Woodford Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Gwen Perry
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 226626—Estate of Carl A. Aukerman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. Perry, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 