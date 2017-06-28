Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226626
- Date Died
- March 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Carl A. Aukerman
29800 West Oakland RoadBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017
Applicant
Konrad Aukerman
17423 Woodford AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 226626—Estate of Carl A. Aukerman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. Perry, atty.
About your information and the public record.