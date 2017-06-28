Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226627
Date Died
March 9, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 30, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Dennis G. Kukolevk
7969 Scotland Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Date Died :Thursday, March 9, 2017

Applicant

Brian D. Kukoleck
7969 Scotland Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Text

2017 EST 226627—Estate of Dennis G. Kukolevk. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
