Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226627
- Date Died
- March 9, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 30, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Dennis G. Kukolevk
7969 Scotland DriveChagrin Falls OH 44023
Date Died :Thursday, March 9, 2017
Applicant
Brian D. Kukoleck
7969 Scotland DriveChagrin Falls OH 44023
Text2017 EST 226627—Estate of Dennis G. Kukolevk. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
