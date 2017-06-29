Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226629
Date Died
February 8, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Patricia A. Orey
4251 Shelly Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Sunday, February 8, 2015

Applicant

Jeffrey Piotrowski
1295 South Broadway
Geneva OH 44057
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Patrick Schafer
Scott Patrick Schafer, Attorney at Law
100 W. Main St.
Madison OH 44057

Text

2017 EST 226629—Estate of Patricia A. Orey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. P. Schafer, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 