Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226629
- Date Died
- February 8, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Patricia A. Orey
4251 Shelly DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Sunday, February 8, 2015
Applicant
Jeffrey Piotrowski
1295 South BroadwayGeneva OH 44057
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Patrick Schafer, Attorney at Law
100 W. Main St.
Madison OH 44057
Text2017 EST 226629—Estate of Patricia A. Orey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. P. Schafer, atty.
