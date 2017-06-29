Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226631
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- April 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Paul Michael Gold
612 Strubridge DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602
Decedent
Gary D. Lewis
3426 Rosedale RoadCleveland Heights OH 44112
Date Died :Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Fiduciary
Paul Michael Gold
612 Strubridge DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Roger T. Peckinpaugh Co., LLC
6786 Enfield Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124-3602
Text2017 EST 226631—Estate of Gary D. Lewis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. T. Peckinpaugh, atty.
