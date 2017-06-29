Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226632
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$250,000.00
Date Died
March 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Margarette N. Hagedorn
27819 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Applicant

Jill R. Bleisath
30334 Provincetown Lane
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Patrick McCafferty
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 226632—Estate of Margarette N. Hagedorn. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
