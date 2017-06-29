Date Filed Thursday, June 29, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226632 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $250,000.00 Date Died March 29, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226632—Estate of Margarette N. Hagedorn. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. J. P. McCafferty, atty.