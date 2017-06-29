Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226633
- Date Died
- April 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
John Baxter Gregor
15957 Brewster Rd.East Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Charles T. Simon Co., LPA
23550 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Sharon Ellen Gregor
15957 Brewster Rd.East Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Friday, April 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 226633—Estate of Sharon Ellen Gregor. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. T. Simon, atty.
About your information and the public record.