Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226635
- Date Died
- May 2, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 7, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Eda Reymander
14457 Camden DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Maria Stoeger
1703 Grovewood AvenueParma OH 44134
Date Died :Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Text2017 EST 226635—Estate of Maria Stoeger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 7, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
