Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226635
Date Died
May 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 7, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Eda Reymander
14457 Camden Drive
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Maria Stoeger
1703 Grovewood Avenue
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226635—Estate of Maria Stoeger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 7, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 