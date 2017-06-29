Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226640
- Date Died
- September 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Trudy Mayher
6310 Queens WayBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Josef Stoeger
1703 Grovewood AvenueParma OH 44134
Date Died :Thursday, September 8, 2016
Text2017 EST 226640—Estate of Josef Stoeger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.