Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226640
Date Died
September 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Trudy Mayher
6310 Queens Way
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Josef Stoeger
1703 Grovewood Avenue
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 226640—Estate of Josef Stoeger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
