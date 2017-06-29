Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226643
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 27, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Omar Cann
399 Audrey Drive
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Next of Kin

Kamal Cann
1624 Rosewood Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Patricia G. Minnefee
399 Audrey Drive
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Text

2017 GRD 226643—Re: Omar Cann. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
