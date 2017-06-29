Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226643
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 27, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Omar Cann
399 Audrey DriveRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Next of Kin
Kamal Cann
1624 Rosewood Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Patricia G. Minnefee
399 Audrey DriveRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Text2017 GRD 226643—Re: Omar Cann. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
