Date Filed Thursday, June 29, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226643 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 27, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226643—Re: Omar Cann. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.