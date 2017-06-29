Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226645
- Date Died
- July 21, 2005
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
James E. Jones
3706 Ingleside RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Decedent
James E. Jones
3706 Ingleside RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2005
Commissioner
Laverne N. Boyd
20600 Chagrin Blvd. #600Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226645—Estate of James E. Jones Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. N. Boyd, atty.
