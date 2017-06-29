Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226645
Date Died
July 21, 2005
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

James E. Jones
3706 Ingleside Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
LaVerne Nichols Boyd
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Decedent

James E. Jones
3706 Ingleside Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, July 21, 2005

Commissioner

Laverne N. Boyd
20600 Chagrin Blvd. #600
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226645—Estate of James E. Jones Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. N. Boyd, atty.
