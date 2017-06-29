Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226650
- Date Died
- June 21, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 31, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Jamie Lynn Mclaughlin
4873 Columbia Road, Apt. 83North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Curtis P. Mclaughlin
4785 East 71st StreetCleveland OH 44125
Date Died :Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Text2017 EST 226650—Estate of Curtis P. McLaughlin Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
