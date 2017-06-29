Date Filed Thursday, June 29, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226650 Date Died June 21, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 31, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 226650—Estate of Curtis P. McLaughlin Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.