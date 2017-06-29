Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226650
Date Died
June 21, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 31, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Jamie Lynn Mclaughlin
4873 Columbia Road, Apt. 83
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Curtis P. Mclaughlin
4785 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226650—Estate of Curtis P. McLaughlin Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 