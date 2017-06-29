Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226657
- Date Died
- January 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Richard E. Tuomala
4408 West 187th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Applicant
Janis Helgesen
327 Bradley RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 226657—Estate of Richard E. Tuomala. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
