Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226657
Date Died
January 25, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Richard E. Tuomala
4408 West 187th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Applicant

Janis Helgesen
327 Bradley Road
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 226657—Estate of Richard E. Tuomala. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
