Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226658
- Date Died
- April 8, 1998
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Gerald Schieve
2568 Center RoadHinckley OH 44233
Applicant's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Decedent
Marie J. Schieve
4856 West 13th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Wednesday, April 8, 1998
Text2017 EST 226658—Estate of Marie J. Schieve. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
