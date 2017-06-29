Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226658
Date Died
April 8, 1998
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Gerald Schieve
2568 Center Road
Hinckley OH 44233
Applicant's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Decedent

Marie J. Schieve
4856 West 13th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Wednesday, April 8, 1998

Text

2017 EST 226658—Estate of Marie J. Schieve. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
