Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226660
Date Died
May 20, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 15, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Ronald Robert Rush
11800 Brook Park Road, No 19
Cleveland OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, May 20, 2017

Applicant

Christian J. Rush
9909 Running Brook Drive
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 226660—Estate of Ronald Robert Rush. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. M. Hronek, atty.
