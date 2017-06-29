Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226660
- Date Died
- May 20, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 15, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Ronald Robert Rush
11800 Brook Park Road, No 19Cleveland OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, May 20, 2017
Applicant
Christian J. Rush
9909 Running Brook DriveParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 EST 226660—Estate of Ronald Robert Rush. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. M. Hronek, atty.
About your information and the public record.