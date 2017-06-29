Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226663
- Date Died
- May 24, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 11, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Marie Maldonado
6472 State Rd. Apt. J4Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Applicant
Steve Hawaryliw
6811 Regency Dr.Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 226663—Estate of Marie Maldonado. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.