Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226663
Date Died
May 24, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 11, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Marie Maldonado
6472 State Rd. Apt. J4
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Applicant

Steve Hawaryliw
6811 Regency Dr.
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 226663—Estate of Marie Maldonado. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Aug. 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
