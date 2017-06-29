Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226669
Date Died
May 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Christopher Glenn Somerville
17600 Egbert Road
Walton Hills OH 44146

Date Died :Friday, May 19, 2017

Applicant

Kathleen A. Leroy
17600 Egbert Road
Walton Hills OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Roger Lee Shumaker
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114-2653

Text

2017 EST 226669—Estate of Christopher Glenn Somerville. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. L. Shumaker, atty.
