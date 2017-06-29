Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226669
- Date Died
- May 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Christopher Glenn Somerville
17600 Egbert RoadWalton Hills OH 44146
Applicant
Kathleen A. Leroy
17600 Egbert RoadWalton Hills OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114-2653
Text2017 EST 226669—Estate of Christopher Glenn Somerville. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. L. Shumaker, atty.
