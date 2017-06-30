Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226673
Date Died
May 30, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Patricia M. Kowalski
10032 Hickory Ridge Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Applicant

Kelly A. Sedivy
9439 Sherwood Trail
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Gerald Raymond Stachewicz
Gerald R. Stachewicz
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226673—Estate of Patricia M. Kowalski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. R. Stachewicz, atty.
