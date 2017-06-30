Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226673
- Date Died
- May 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Patricia M. Kowalski
10032 Hickory Ridge RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant
Kelly A. Sedivy
9439 Sherwood TrailBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Gerald R. Stachewicz
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Text2017 EST 226673—Estate of Patricia M. Kowalski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. R. Stachewicz, atty.
