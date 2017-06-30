Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226674
Date Died
May 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jason N. Bechtold
1285 Scituate Court
Westerville OH 43081
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Loor Weber
Thomas L. Weber
146 Granville St., Suite D
Gahanna OH 43230-2602

Decedent

Russell Eyerdam
2017 Camelot
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Monday, May 22, 2017

Fiduciary

Jason N. Bechtold
1285 Scituate Court
Westerville OH 43081
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas Loor Weber
Thomas L. Weber
146 Granville St., Suite D
Gahanna OH 43230-2602

Text

2017 EST 226674—Estate of Russell Eyerdam. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. L. Weber, atty.
