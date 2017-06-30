Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226674
- Date Died
- May 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jason N. Bechtold
1285 Scituate CourtWesterville OH 43081
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas L. Weber
146 Granville St., Suite D
Gahanna OH 43230-2602
Decedent
Russell Eyerdam
2017 CamelotParma OH 44134
Date Died :Monday, May 22, 2017
Fiduciary
Jason N. Bechtold
1285 Scituate CourtWesterville OH 43081
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thomas L. Weber
146 Granville St., Suite D
Gahanna OH 43230-2602
Text2017 EST 226674—Estate of Russell Eyerdam. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. L. Weber, atty.
