Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226675
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Aug 17, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Sarah Katherine Jackson
25801 Lakeshore Blvd #21
Euclid OH 44132

Old Name

Bruce Edward Jackson
25801 Lakeshore Blvd #21
Euclid OH 44132
Old Name's Attorney
Maya Megan Simek
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 MSC 226675—Re: Bruce Edward Jackson. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
