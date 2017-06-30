Date Filed Friday, June 30, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC226675 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Aug 17, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code CHGA

Text 2017 MSC 226675—Re: Bruce Edward Jackson. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Simek, atty.