Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226675
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGAug 17, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Sarah Katherine Jackson
25801 Lakeshore Blvd #21Euclid OH 44132
Old Name
Bruce Edward Jackson
25801 Lakeshore Blvd #21Euclid OH 44132
Old Name's Attorney
The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland
6600 Detroit Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 MSC 226675—Re: Bruce Edward Jackson. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Aug. 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. M. Simek, atty.
