Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226676
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 25, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDE

Applicant

Sue Ella Grant
10919 Cardinal Lane
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Arthur Myers Jr.
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Ward

Burvin Brewer
2116 Dover Center Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 GRD 226676—Re: Burvin Brewer. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
