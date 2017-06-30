Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226676
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 25, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDE
Applicant
Sue Ella Grant
10919 Cardinal LaneBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Ward
Burvin Brewer
2116 Dover Center RoadWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 GRD 226676—Re: Burvin Brewer. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
