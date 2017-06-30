Date Filed Friday, June 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226676 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 25, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GDE

Text 2017 GRD 226676—Re: Burvin Brewer. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.