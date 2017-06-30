Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226679
Date Died
April 24, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Michael John Donovan
23100 S. Woodland Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Date Died :Monday, April 24, 2017

Applicant

Joyce J. Fitzpatrick
23100 S. Woodland Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Frank Charles Krasovec Jr.
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226679—Estate of Michael John Donovan. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 