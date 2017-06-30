Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226679
- Date Died
- April 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Michael John Donovan
23100 S. Woodland Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Date Died :Monday, April 24, 2017
Applicant
Joyce J. Fitzpatrick
23100 S. Woodland Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226679—Estate of Michael John Donovan. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
