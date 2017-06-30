Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226681
Date Died
April 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Sandra Lynn Carr
10977 Gregory Lane
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Friday, April 28, 2017

Applicant

Margaret Fetterman
9723 Bayberry Lane
North Royalton OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Arthur Myers Jr.
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Fiduciary

Margaret Fetterman
9723 Bayberry Lane
North Royalton OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Richard Arthur Myers Jr.
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226681—Estate of Sandra Lynn Carr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
