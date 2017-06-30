Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226681
- Date Died
- April 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Sandra Lynn Carr
10977 Gregory LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant
Margaret Fetterman
9723 Bayberry LaneNorth Royalton OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 226681—Estate of Sandra Lynn Carr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
