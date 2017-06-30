Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226683
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- April 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Leonard L. Holmes
24524 Clareshire Dr. Unit CNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Applicant
Katharine Layman
7546 Engle RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Kasputis Law Firm LLC
6801 Engle Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130-7930
Surviving Spouse
Cheryl Vasko
24534 Clareshire Dr.,, Unit C.North Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary
Katharine Layman
7546 Engle RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kasputis Law Firm LLC
6801 Engle Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130-7930
Text2017 EST 226683—Estate of Leonard L Holmes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. F. Kasputis, atty.
