Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226683
Bond
1
Date Died
April 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Leonard L. Holmes
24524 Clareshire Dr. Unit C
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Applicant

Katharine Layman
7546 Engle Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Felix Kasputis
Kasputis Law Firm LLC
6801 Engle Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130-7930

Surviving Spouse

Cheryl Vasko
24534 Clareshire Dr.,, Unit C.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Fiduciary

Katharine Layman
7546 Engle Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Edward Felix Kasputis
Kasputis Law Firm LLC
6801 Engle Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130-7930

Text

2017 EST 226683—Estate of Leonard L Holmes. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. F. Kasputis, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 