Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226685
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 25, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Andrea Doucet
1748 EdgefieldLyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
P.O. Box 16869
Rocky River OH 44116
Ward
Alain J. Doucet
1748 EdgefieldLyndhurst OH 44124
Text2017 GRD 226685—Re: Alain J. Doucet. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. V. Pagano, atty.
