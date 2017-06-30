Date Filed Friday, June 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226685 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 25, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226685—Re: Alain J. Doucet. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. V. Pagano, atty.