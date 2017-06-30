Date Filed Friday, June 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226688 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 27, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 226688—Re: Sabrina Alys Fesel. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. S. Banas, atty.