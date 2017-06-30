Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226688
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 27, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Denise Lynne Fesel
3433 Bradford Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Sabrina Alys Fesel
3433 Bradford Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Text2017 GRD 226688—Re: Sabrina Alys Fesel. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. S. Banas, atty.
