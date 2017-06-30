Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226688
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 27, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Denise Lynne Fesel
3433 Bradford Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
David Struewing Banas
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

Sabrina Alys Fesel
3433 Bradford Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Text

2017 GRD 226688—Re: Sabrina Alys Fesel. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. S. Banas, atty.
