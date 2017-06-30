Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226689
Date Died
May 14, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Suite 204
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Evelyn J. Case
14390 Pawnee Trail
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Sunday, May 14, 2017

Commissioner

Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second Floor
Parma Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 226689—Estate of Evelyn J. Case. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
