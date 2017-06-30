Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226689
- Date Died
- May 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Suite 204Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Evelyn J. Case
14390 Pawnee TrailMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Commissioner
Paul J. Stano
6650 Pearl Road, Second FloorParma Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 226689—Estate of Evelyn J. Case. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
